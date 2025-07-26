Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,839 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,011,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,924,000 after purchasing an additional 386,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 27,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

