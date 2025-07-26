Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,460 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,987 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,945,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,663 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,092 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $103.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.87 and its 200-day moving average is $104.90. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.