iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $199.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.