Motco Acquires 731 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Motco raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 319.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 35,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10,507.9% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7,152.9% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.46.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.9%

Union Pacific stock opened at $224.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.