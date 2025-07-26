Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 23.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 145.1% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,604 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 251,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after acquiring an additional 94,761 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. now owns 33,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.40.

Shares of TT opened at $472.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $473.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

