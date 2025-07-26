Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 630 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,043,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,113.80. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $40,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,231.40. This trade represents a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,965. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $146.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.58.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.86.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

