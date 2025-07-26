Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 11,746 Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 24.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 3,109.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,056,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 22,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BORR opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Borr Drilling Limited has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $217.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.17 million.

Separately, BTIG Research cut Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

