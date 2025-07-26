Oak Thistle LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its position in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSGS. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,945,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,991,000 after purchasing an additional 33,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $202.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 962.44 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.59. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $237.99.

Madison Square Garden ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.07). Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $424.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MSGS. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

