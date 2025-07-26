Oak Thistle LLC Decreases Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 33,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,087.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 136,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,154,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 868,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.17 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

