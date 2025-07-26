Oak Thistle LLC Purchases 526 Shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in MKS were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in MKS by 66.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MKS by 89.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in MKS by 1,330.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MKS by 79.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in MKS in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. MKS Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $128.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.90.

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.29. MKS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. MKS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

In related news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of MKS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,955. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MKS in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MKS from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MKS from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on MKS from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MKS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

