1,239 Shares in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Nordson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 75,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Nordson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group increased its stake in Nordson by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 5,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $220.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.61. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.03 and a 52 week high of $266.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.10%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

