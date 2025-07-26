Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $104,033,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in KBR by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,653,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,282 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in KBR by 444.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,539 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,041,000 after purchasing an additional 592,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Advisors LP bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $26,856,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,056,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 802,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,372,684.41. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Up 0.1%

KBR opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.74. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.55%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Get Our Latest Report on KBR

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.