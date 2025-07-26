Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.4% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Paychex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $158.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $147.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.46. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $122.07 and a one year high of $161.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 94.53%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

