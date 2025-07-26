Oak Thistle LLC Sells 8,320 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $75.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

