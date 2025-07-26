Motco Purchases 30,594 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Motco increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.09 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

