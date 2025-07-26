The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $195.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Hsbc Global Res raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.76.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 554,879 shares in the company, valued at $94,190,710.25. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,723. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

