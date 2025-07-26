Cosner Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cosner Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 6.2% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cosner Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

IUSG stock opened at $155.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.64. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $155.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.2104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.