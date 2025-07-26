iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Cosner Financial Group LLC

Cosner Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 116,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 57,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 62,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $707,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3032 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

