Allium Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Allium Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.67, for a total value of $3,151,553.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,273.97. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total transaction of $30,566,289.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,421.70. The trade was a 98.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,923 shares of company stock worth $222,445,095. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,180.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,236.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1,071.39. The firm has a market cap of $501.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.