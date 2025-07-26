Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 37,655 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 134.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $27,884,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.6% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:CRM opened at $269.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.07 and a 200 day moving average of $284.27. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $599,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,148,365.76. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,091,796. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.