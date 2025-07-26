KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Reduces Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 346.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $125.42 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $99.84 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $505.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.49%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Stories

