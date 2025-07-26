KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $2.19 Million Position in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at about $718,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 111.3% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 21.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in CNX Resources by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.85.

In related news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.20 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 245,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,509.60. This trade represents a 4.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

