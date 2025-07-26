Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Kennondale Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 488.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC now owns 70,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 58,280 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.3% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 232,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after buying an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.4% in the first quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.11.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2,781,800 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.58%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

