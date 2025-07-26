4,126 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of AECOM by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in AECOM by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM opened at $115.32 on Friday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $118.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 27.67%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

