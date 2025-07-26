Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Position in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AGCO by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,504,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 534.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,901,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,259,000 after buying an additional 2,444,615 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AGCO by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,360,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,641,000 after buying an additional 961,081 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $62,022,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $57,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $112.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.07. AGCO Corporation has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $116.25.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.38. AGCO had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.87%.

AGCO declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Wall Street Zen raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $26,545.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,408.40. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.