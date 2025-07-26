KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Holdings in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned approximately 0.34% of Ingevity worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ingevity by 243.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ingevity by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ingevity by 6.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 511,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after buying an additional 32,511 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $3,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. Ingevity Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $51.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 63.76%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

