KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 60,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 107.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 33.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.85.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $92,261.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,713.80. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $288,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,724.71. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $440,586. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL stock opened at $123.06 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

