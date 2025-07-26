Oak Thistle LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 54.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,635 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

HOOD opened at $104.85 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $113.44. The company has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.71.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 104,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,356,774.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 228,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,035,476.94. This trade represents a 31.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $31,078,330.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,142.27. The trade was a 98.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,696,644 shares of company stock valued at $218,696,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

