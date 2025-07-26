KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,168,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,206,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,241,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,248,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,131,000 after acquiring an additional 218,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,426,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,060,000 after acquiring an additional 274,094 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.02.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of OWL opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $620.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.44 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 3.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 692.31%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

