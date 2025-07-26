Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock Position Raised by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $129,690,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 34,002.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,990,000 after buying an additional 317,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,145,000 after buying an additional 206,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,934,000 after acquiring an additional 134,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,518,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $271.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.71 and a 12-month high of $282.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

