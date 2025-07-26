Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bank had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 14.83%.

Pinnacle Bank Trading Up 2.2%

OTCMKTS:PBNK opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.33. Pinnacle Bank has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26.

About Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank, a commercial bank, provides various depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The company offers checking, savings, money market, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and certificates of deposit account registry services.

