Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bank had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 14.83%.
Pinnacle Bank Trading Up 2.2%
OTCMKTS:PBNK opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.33. Pinnacle Bank has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26.
About Pinnacle Bank
