Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Shares Down 20.6% – Should You Sell?

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 197.40 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 209.50 ($2.82). Approximately 10,387,320 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 666% from the average daily volume of 1,356,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264 ($3.55).

Marshalls Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 269.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 260.56. The company has a market cap of £527.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Marshalls Company Profile

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.

