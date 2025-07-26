AT&T (NYSE:T) Lowered to Hold Rating by Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.66.

Get AT&T alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $28.02 on Thursday. AT&T has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $201.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,411,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185,006 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $5,266,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,644 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 17.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.