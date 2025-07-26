KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $2.97 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 389.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,911,000 after buying an additional 893,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,082,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,640,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,042,000 after acquiring an additional 564,693 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 54,931.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,512,000 after purchasing an additional 474,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 285,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,963,000 after purchasing an additional 281,317 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $249.00 target price (up previously from $248.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $196.30 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $233.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

