KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Decreases Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth about $5,367,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Trading Up 0.1%

Wix.com stock opened at $152.49 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.94 and a 12-month high of $247.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.49 and a 200 day moving average of $179.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $280.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wix.com from $262.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.95.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

