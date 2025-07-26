KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 100 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,319,000 after purchasing an additional 44,295 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $175,607,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $3,187,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.83, for a total transaction of $10,156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 89,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,623,447.20. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,140.52. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,646 shares of company stock worth $22,136,614 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.33.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CASY stock opened at $527.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $491.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $350.52 and a one year high of $531.24.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

