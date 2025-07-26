KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 9,600 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 32.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $17,046,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1,637.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 746,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 703,343 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 23.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 47,845 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Exelixis news, Director Tomas J. Heyman sold 4,544 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $201,253.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,096.30. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 18,838 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $805,136.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,781.20. This trade represents a 46.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,113 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,817. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXEL. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Exelixis from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelixis from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exelixis from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Guggenheim set a $45.00 price target on Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Exelixis from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

