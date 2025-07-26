Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $46,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $71.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $72.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.1063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

