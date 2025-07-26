KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Cuts Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in CarMax by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,187,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,671,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,564,000 after acquiring an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,887,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,084,000 after acquiring an additional 119,666 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KMX opened at $60.73 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.96 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

