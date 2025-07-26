Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 120.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,864,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. grew its stake in Kenvue by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 858,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after buying an additional 244,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,100,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KVUE. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

