Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading 1.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $189.92 and last traded at $189.74. 1,220,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,299,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.01.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.59 and a 200-day moving average of $166.59. The stock has a market cap of $149.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 14.7% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,374 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 15.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 89,256 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,232 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

