Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Trading Up 21.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report) were up 21.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,823,442 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 435% from the average daily volume of 341,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of C$31.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About Independence Gold

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising six claim groups and consist of seventy mineral claims covering an approximately 8,840 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Laidman Project comprising six mineral tenures covering an approximately 10,800 hectares located in the British Columbia.

