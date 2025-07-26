Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 2.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $22.81 and last traded at $22.85. Approximately 38,990,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 92,201,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cfra Research raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,109,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $146,162,000 after acquiring an additional 463,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 8.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

