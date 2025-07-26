Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Shares in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 510,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Tucows by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tucows in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 452,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,883.12. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $278,576 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TCX stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.83. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.61 million for the quarter.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

