Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.60 (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th.

Ameriprise Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $42.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.8%

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $521.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $522.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $385.74 and a 12 month high of $582.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.86.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ameriprise Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

