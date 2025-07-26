Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on September 15th

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Patterson-UTI Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -640.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 188.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.36.

In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $32,890.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 999,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,528.92. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,747,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,024,000 after acquiring an additional 220,422 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 864,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 30,217 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 231,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 32,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

