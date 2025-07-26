Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires New Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 610,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,698,000 after buying an additional 76,253 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,778,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 375,772.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 67,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 67,639 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE QSR opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $4,905,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,817,421.76. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.