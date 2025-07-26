Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 283 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in American Express were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $311.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $329.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

