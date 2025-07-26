Contrasting FGI Industries (FGI) and Its Competitors

Valuation & Earnings
This table compares FGI Industries and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FGI Industries
|$131.82 million
|-$1.20 million
|-5.06
|FGI Industries Competitors
|$26.26 billion
|$2.36 billion
|17.60
FGI Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than FGI Industries. FGI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares FGI Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FGI Industries
|-1.06%
|1.73%
|0.53%
|FGI Industries Competitors
|6.52%
|33.77%
|8.67%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Volatility & Risk
FGI Industries has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FGI Industries’ peers have a beta of 1.46, meaning that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
FGI Industries peers beat FGI Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared.
About FGI Industries
FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names. It sells its products through home center retailers, online retailers, distributors, and independent dealers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey. FGI Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Foremost Groups Ltd.
