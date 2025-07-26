Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.2% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 610,517 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $192,948,000 after purchasing an additional 43,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.52.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $356.93 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.51 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $658.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.30 and a 200 day moving average of $345.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

